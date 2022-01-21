KBC Group NV Acquires 4,276 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 265.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

MIDD stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.12.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

