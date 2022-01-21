KBC Group NV Buys 139,243 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,243 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VEON during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in VEON during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

VEON stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

