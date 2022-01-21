KBC Group NV Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,706 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

