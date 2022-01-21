KBC Group NV Has $1.51 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,685,000 after purchasing an additional 678,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVT opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

