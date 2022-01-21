KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

KBCSY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

