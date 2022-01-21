KBC Group NV Sells 35,906 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,906 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

