KBC Group NV Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.81.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

