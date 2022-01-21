Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to “Outperform”

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.27. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

