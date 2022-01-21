Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CDK Global worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CDK Global by 77.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $191,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

