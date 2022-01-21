Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.