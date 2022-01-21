Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

