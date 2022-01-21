Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Timberland Bancorp worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 133,129 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,789,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,591,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $760,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSBK stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

