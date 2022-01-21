Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,725,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

