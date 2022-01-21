Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

