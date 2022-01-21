Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

