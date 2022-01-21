Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $2.06 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $480.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.