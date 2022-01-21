Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Delek US worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,487 shares of company stock worth $10,982,365 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DK opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.