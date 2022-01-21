Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Verint Systems worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 42.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 177,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -204.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.