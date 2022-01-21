Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PROG worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PROG by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRG opened at $38.55 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

