Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 2,186 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Encompass Health by 346.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $20,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.90 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

