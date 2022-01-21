Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,522 Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 94,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $89.02 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $620.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

