Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in Voya Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $166,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

