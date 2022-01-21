Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 21,703 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,763,000 after acquiring an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 544,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Valvoline stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

