Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $200.08 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.19 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average is $193.01. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

