Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,576 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evergy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

