Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $32,709,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.