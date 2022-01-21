Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,639 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $116.80 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.61.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

