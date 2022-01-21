Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 6,558 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

