Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 8,072 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.