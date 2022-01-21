Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 9,468 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

