Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

GBCI opened at $54.40 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

