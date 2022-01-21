Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54.59 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $1,088.66 or 0.02976708 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $217.73 million and approximately $54.59 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006328 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

