Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.50 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €16.50 ($18.75) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.86 ($16.89).

ENI stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.29 ($15.10). The stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 1 year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 1 year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

