Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.94. Keppel shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 105 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

