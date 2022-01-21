Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.59

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $7.92. Keppel shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 3,647 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.