Keyarch Acquisition Corp Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (KYCHU)

Keyarch Acquisition Corp (KYCHU) is planning to raise $100 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Keyarch Acquisition Corp has a market cap of $112.5 million.

Keyarch Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “While we may target disruptive technology and innovative services companies anywhere in the world, we intend to focus on companies in developed economies such as the U.S., Israel, and Southeast Asia. We shall not undertake our initial business combination with any entity that is based in, located in or with its principal business operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau). (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We intend to target global disruptive technology and innovative services companies. Innovation has been a major driving force in the global economy. In areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and advanced manufacturing, innovative technology and services companies are changing the competitive space of existing industries and creating new industries at a record pace. For example, Level 4 autonomous driving is expected to become a reality in the next few years as a result of innovations such as remote sensing methods like Lidar (light detection and radar) and other AI technologies; and 3D printing technologies are transforming traditional manufacturing from mass production to mass customization. Innovative companies such as Tesla and Luminar have been growing significantly faster than companies in traditional industries, rewarding investors who have recognized the vision and conviction of such companies. Looking ahead, we expect disruptive technology and innovative services businesses to play even bigger roles in driving the global economy. Investors who have the expertise to find and evaluate such opportunities will continue to benefit from the trend. “.

Keyarch Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 275 Madison Avenue, 39th floor New York, New York 10016 and can be reached via phone at 914-434-2030.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.