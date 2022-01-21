KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,530 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 40.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,756,000 after purchasing an additional 817,773 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

