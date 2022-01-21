Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$34.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.81.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded down C$1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 877,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,750. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$23.59 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

