KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $85,755.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.72 or 0.07348240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.24 or 0.99778774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007687 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

