KeyFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $78,900.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 21% against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $78,900.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.96 or 0.07054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,296.03 or 0.99870902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060581 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

