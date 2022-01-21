Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. 285,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,332. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

