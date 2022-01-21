Keystone Financial Group Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.57.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.22. 258,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676,365. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

