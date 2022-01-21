Keystone Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.22. 180,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,419. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

