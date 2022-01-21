Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,841.71

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,841.71 ($38.77) and traded as low as GBX 2,681.17 ($36.58). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,754 ($37.58), with a volume of 94,504 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWS. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital upgraded Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.20 ($43.35).

The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,740.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,841.71.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Neil Thompson acquired 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($38.26) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($95,494.39). Also, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($36.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,564.27).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

