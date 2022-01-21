KIMCHI.finance Market Cap Reaches $249,592.59 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 99.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $249,592.59 and approximately $14,684.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006114 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

