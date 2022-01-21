Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $74.64 million and $3.14 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00062582 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,681,058,790,285 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

