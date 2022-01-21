KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 117,611 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter valued at $123,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 425,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

