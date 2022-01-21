Kleros Market Capitalization Tops $56.13 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

