Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Cap of $86.88 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $86.88 million and $1.30 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00068761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.89 or 0.07089951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,418.58 or 0.99929120 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

