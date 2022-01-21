Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Cap of $6,429.58

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,429.58 and approximately $25.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

